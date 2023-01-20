LEWISTON — Mount St. Mary’s Hospital celebrated the devotion of Sister Judith Terrameo, OSF, BCC, who served the hospital as a Board Certified Chaplain for the past 12 years. She is starting a new chapter in her life, accepting a leadership position responsible for providing pastoral care to more than 60 sisters of her order — the Franciscan Sisters of Alleghany, who reside in a motherhouse in Olean.
“It is a bittersweet moment and I appreciate your prayers as I begin this new ministry,” Terrameo said. “It has been a joy for me to minister at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital these past 12 years. I will certainly miss the community and the relationships I have built with staff and families over the years.”
C.J. Urlaub, Mount St. Mary’s president and Catholic Health’s senior vice president of strategic partnerships, integration and care delivery in Niagara County, said “We will undoubtedly miss her, but acknowledge that someone with Sister Judith’s expertise and compassion, who has taken vows to dedicate her life to serve others in this capacity, may be called to serve in a mission elsewhere.”
Terrameo was presented with a sculpture of St. Vincent DePaul at a blessing held in her honor at the hospital last week.
Urlaub added, “On behalf of our entire team, I wish Sister Judith only the best in this new role. She has touched many lives and has played a critical role in our service to patients. We are incredibly grateful for all she has done for Mount St. Mary’s. Her caring presence and dedication to patients, associates and the entire community will be missed immensely each day. She is truly irreplaceable, but we understand that God has other plans for her service in the years ahead.”
