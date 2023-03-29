WILSON — St. Paul's Lutheran is a little church trying to make a difference.
Recently the church in Wilson presented local shut-ins — past church members who are no longer able to attend mass, and low income individuals — with a bit of good will and a sure sign of spring. More than 50 people were presented with hand-crocheted baskets, each containing blooming crocuses, and chocolates donated by Parkside Candy of Buffalo.
This is just one of many outreach projects that the church participates in. Monday evenings are meeting nights for the Knit Wits, where everything from hats and mittens to baby sweaters and diapers created from gently used T-shirts, is hand-made for donation. Wednesday mornings find the quilting group making patchwork quilts for the Lutheran World Relief. These quilts are shipped all over the world to help bring warmth and are even used as tents for shade from the hot sun. There are so many misplaced people in the world today that there is a pronounced need for any and all humanitarian aid.
The church's next outreach program is a kids' Easter egg hunt and kids' BINGO from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, 220 Young St. For more information visit www.stpaulslutheranwilsonny.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.