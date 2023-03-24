Lockport High School’s latest musical “All Shook Up” has made quite an impression on its students. The jukebox musical equipped with Elvis’s discography has so far only allowed the freshman class to have a sneak peek during Thursday’s school day, but the close of each number drew thunderous applause from the young theatergoers. The sophomore, junior, and senior classes are patiently waiting to see the full production this weekend; many are jealous of the ninth-grade class’s early admission.
“All Shook Up” is a “Jukebox Musical’’ comedy based on Shakespeare’s 1602 play Twelfth Night. The show depicts a quiet 1950s small town full of rules and discipline by their strict Mayor. Suddenly Chad (played by junior Chase Diviak), a motorcycle-riding, guitar-playing roustabout, disrupts the dreary little town with song and Elvis’s signature hip thrusts. Meanwhile Natalie (junior Alexis Runfola), a young mechanic, dreams of adventure and love; unbeknownst to her, her best friend Dennis (senior Bishop Christy) is secretly in love with her.
“All Shook Up” is filled with shocking and hilarious twists and turns and incredible music that will have audiences clapping along from beginning to end.
The cast has a wonderful chemistry with each other on stage, and if you are anything like me, you will visibly get chills during the performance of “Heartbreak Hotel.” Senior Valen Coronado and junior Janiah Bennefield’s performance together is undeniable, the pair posing as a bickering mother-daughter duo. Bennefield and Coronado, though supporting characters, shine as bright as the leads. This is highest praise, because Diviak, Runfola, and Christy lead an incredible ensemble cast that together are simply flawless.
The LHS theater community is close knit and full of love. Before their school debut, the vocal and stage directors, Robert Pacillo and Peter D’Angelo, gave the cast and crew a heartfelt speech about their progress this year as actors. D’Angelo describes the spring musical with pride, saying, “We don’t get a pep assembly… This is our time!”
Even first-time members of the LHS musical have a matching prideful gaze when talking about their dedication, newfound family, and love for singing. Senior Valen Coronado gave a bittersweet smile and lamented how she regrets not joining the LHS musicals in the beginning of her high school career. The players go on to mention how much fun they’ve had during the production of this year’s musical and how it represents a home away from home. Subsequently, senior Bishop Christy notes looking back at how jarring it was to have his high school theater career come to an end, but that he was proud of his and his castmates achievements over the years.
Lockport High School’s “All Shook Up” is also in competition for a highly sought-after Kenny Award; the competition is open to public, private, and charter schools in Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties that produce a full-length musical production. The stakes are high but Lockport’s production is second to none. Winning the Kenny for Outstanding Musical Production would result in a $10,000 grant from the Lipke Foundation to support our music department and future generations of actors and singers.
This weekend there’s no place you’d rather be than the LHS auditorium to experience “All Shook Up.” You only have three chances to see the performance: Today at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• • •
“All Shook Up” cast members are Alexis Runfola, Chase Diviak, Vincent Ward, Madelyn Valen Coronado, Janiah Bennefield, Bishop Christy, Olivia Hufnagel, Esme Schaus, Daniel Hill, Cameron Craggs, Mitchell Stutz, Jonathon Carmina, Caden Cordero, Ceci Millen, Alyssa McClelland, Niel Anderson, Corri Bacon, Ryan Carmina, Taylor Filarowski, Jaden Harrington, Trinity Hedrick, Jyla Johnson, Jackson Kearns, Josie Millen, Andrew O’Dell, Mikaela Quick, Jackson Pike, Kamara Roberts, Leah Siskey, Henry Sosobee, Eowyn Colley, Kennedy Doran, Skylar Hill, Raselyn Hewitt, Olivia O’Sheehan, Isabella Pearl, Giana Re, Sarah (Ash) Tracz, Izzie Jacobs and Melissa Yotter.
The stage crew consists of Joslyn Newman-Snyder, Jason Zang, Kirk Desmond, Auggie Gong, Paloma Bernardi, Isabella Talluto, Alynta Howard, Dakota Smith, Kaylei Desmond, Victoria Mendetta, Preston Garlock, Chloe Wysochanski, Adalynn Claypoole, Alex Ackroyd, Lilia Henry, Maddisin Lovewell, Carson White, Athena Garay, Poe Mendetta and Natilie Collazo.
Pit Orchestra players are Charlotte Dumphrey, Ava Stiglmeier, Caitlyn Kuhn, Anabella Previte, Carleigh Bull, Maxim Chenez, Ian Krest, Logan Livergood, Kelsey Cassidy and Cooper Wasson.
• • •
The Kenny Awards ceremony will be held at Shea’s Performing Arts Center on May 27. Lockport High School is among 10 finalists selected by the Kenny Award committee. Tickets to the awards ceremony are available at Shea’s box office.
