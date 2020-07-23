On the evening of June 25, members of the Niagara-Wheatfield Kiwanis decorated six vehicles and began a parade route the two individual recipients of the clubs 2020 scholarships.
The cars were decorated in the N-W school colors along with and American flag waving from one of the convertibles. The parade formed in Bergholz, proceeded to Alder Creek then on to Hoover Road, with many cars signaling a congratulatory beep. The $500 scholarship winners include Akashpreet Grewel and Katelyn Hoover. Normally a $1,000 honor is given annually, but because of the virus, the annual pancake breakfast & shredding event, the Kiwanis main fundraising events, could not be convened.
Katlyn Hoover plans on attending D’Youville, majoring in nursing. Her community services include volunteering at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital’s escort and delivery as well as in the foundation in the summer of 2018 and 2019. She has volunteered since 2018 at Feed the Falls, packing Thanksgiving dinners with St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Katlyn is an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with the Sanborn Fire Co. She was class president from 2018 to 2020 and class secretary from 2016 to 2018. She was a member of the Outdoor Club, Student Council and Nation Honor Society. She played JV and Varsity tennis and was captain of both teams, also a Scholar Athlete Award from 2016 to 2019. Katlyn has worked at the family business, Hoover’s Dairy from 2016 to the present.
Akashpreet Grewal plans on attending the University at Buffalo majoring in Biomedical Sciences. Aksashpreet has volunteered at Niagara Falls Medical Center in various departments, including escort, nursing home, gastroenterology, pharmacy, and CT scan. He has volunteered at Niagara-Wheatfield as a tutor in the high school, West Street school activities. He was the Pep Club treasurer, involved with Leadership Niagara Youth Leadership. Akashpreet was a member of the Pep Club, National Honor Society, Outdoor Club, DECA, and member of Cross country and tennis teams. He is employed at DiCamillo Bakery and has been since 2018. He received many awards including Comptroller Student Achievement, Falcon Pride, NW Academic Honor, Lions Club Citizen and Perfect Attendance Award (6-time recipient.)
To replenish the Niagara-Wheatfield Service Account, the club is hosting a Chiavetta’s Chicken BBQ from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. It will take place at Intandem, 2510 Niagara Falls Blvd. The dinner cost is $12 and includes ½ chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, and roll & butter.
All the proceeds go directly to their local, your community, children’s programs, and projects, such as the scholarships, sending kids to summer camp, school supplies, camp supplies and more.
To order presale tickets from a club member to guarantee your meal or call Danny at 731-3696 or Susan at 754-4548. All orders will be drive thru only.
Danny Maerten is the Immediate Past President of Kiwanis Club of Niagara-Wheatfield.
