The calls and emails still come even 107 years after the last Niagara County Poorhouse Cemetery burial in 1915. Local historians are familiar with the families searching for relatives in this graveyard, the final resting place of more than 1,400 ancestors. The records are incomplete, adding to the mystery, but they are available through the Niagara County and Town of Lockport historian’s offices.
An overgrown jungle for years, the cemetery has been regularly mowed by Niagara County and cleaned up by associates of People Inc., a Western New York human services agency. This year, People Inc. and Town of Lockport Historical Society volunteers teamed up to provide some needed work that was halted because of the Covid epidemic.
After a historical society presentation and a guided tour of the cemetery last fall, society members were interested in fixing up the cemetery. Working with People Inc. lead staff members Dave Mack-Hardiman and David Squires, plans were made, and we tackled the project in June. The old walkway around the cemetery has been weed-whacked, vines were cut back, and flowers were planted. Niagara Produce of Lockport donated plants and water for the volunteers.
We plan to make this a regular event to honor our community’s past residents. If you would like to get involved, please reach out to Jean Linn at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159.
Our next project will be visiting the infirmary cemetery on Davison Road to pay our respects.
