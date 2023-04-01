The 36th annual Storrs All High Photo Show, featuring 73 photographs by students from 10 high schools across Western New York, opens Sunday at Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St.
Participating schools are Akron, Barker, Clarence, Cassadaga Valley, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Fayetteville-Manlius, Lima Christian, Lockport, North Rose-Wolcott and Sweet Home.
An opening reception is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m., in 16 categories: best school overall, best of show — student processed, best of show — commercially processed, black-and-white, color, urbanscape, landscape, floralscape, portrait, waterscape, computer generated, still life, documentary, sports, architecture and animal. In addition, one student from each school is recognized with a merit award.
The exhibit is named in honor of Lockport artist William Storrs, who died in 2005. An accomplished artist and long-time contributor to visual arts programming at the Kenan Center, Storrs was instrumental in starting the All High Photo Show and was an active participant in the installations as well as the award presentations.
The exhibit continues through April 30. Gallery hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.