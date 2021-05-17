Volunteers are being enlisted by the Lockport Parks & Flower Partners to help plant and maintain various flower gardens in the city.
According to partnership chair Charlene Bower, certain publicly held parcels are still in need of “adoption” by individuals or groups as the planting effort gets underway this month. These are:
— Ida Fritz Park, east end (maintenance of the rectangular bed and the cannon bed).
— West Avenue Welcome Sign flower bed, Route 31 near Route 93 (an existing volunteer needs assistance).
— Market Street sidewalk beds in front of Schaffer Electric and the Ideal Office building.
In addition, the Main Street center tree meridians between Charles and Elm streets (one block) and Elm and Market streets both need a commitment to monthly weeding.
New volunteers are also welcome to join an existing group. Currently, more than 50 civic groups and individuals are on the roster.
Lockport Parks & Flower Partners involves the City of Lockport, which provides flowers for planting, and volunteers who plant and maintain flower beds on public property.
To offer your help, call Bower at 434-2380.
