MEDINA — The Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering students at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center will have their names in space next year.
Teacher Bill Rakonczay’s students signed a locker that will be going to the International Space Station (ISS) thanks to their partnership with NASA’s HUNCH program. The students made a part for the stowage lockers, and to recognize their hard work Gene Gordon, a NASA HUNCH mentor, stopped in to have the seniors sign one of the lockers.
Gordon also gifted a video screen to Rakonczay so that he could show the students’ work to visitors to the building.
The HUNCH mission is to empower and inspire students through project-based learning programs teaching 21st century skills through the design and fabrication of real world valued products for NASA.
Space flight equipment is one of HUNCH’s largest programs allowing students to create high quality hardware items for the International Space Station. Since the projects are likely to fly to the ISS, they need to be of the highest quality and meet stringent tolerances applied to all hardware for the ISS.
