As we enter the Lenten season most people talk about what they plan on giving up for the next 40 days. I like to look at this as a time to reflect on the good we have done and what acts of kindness were performed. These thoughts are mostly in the context of being the Niagara County Sheriff and leading an office of dedicated men and women.
The law enforcement field is challenging and one that must keep moving forward to meet community expectations. One very important aspect of our job is to connect with the community and foster lasting relationships. I often say, a community that knows its sheriff’s office, trusts its sheriff’s office. I truly believe that when we are involved in the community, we are more successful at protecting and serving.
When we talk about the good we have done and acts of kindness, I look at what we did to make the community better.
With the touch of a few keys on my computer I can see that we have hosted and attended hundreds of community events over the past year. From one end of the county to the other, we have shown up to make sure our residents know who we are. Whether you met us at the Niagara County Fair or your child brought home a junior deputy sticker from school, we want you to have a positive interaction with us.
We also believe in helping the community when they need us the most. Delivering meals to those shut in or bringing Christmas gifts to those with financial struggles, we are here to help.
You see, we don’t just enforce laws; we try to make our community a better place. Being invested in the community is a culture at the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. I couldn’t be prouder of our men and women for rising to the occasion time and time again.
As I look across Niagara County I see many that have suffered in a variety of ways due to the pandemic over the last two years. I find hope in watching how our community steps up to aid our fellow citizens. As I spoke of all the great deeds performed by our office, I can tell you that we didn’t do it alone. We partnered with other law enforcement, fire companies, community organizations, private companies and other government entities.
They say it takes a village to raise a child. It also takes all hands-on deck to lift a community up. I am so inspired by the spirit of volunteerism and selfless acts that are performed each and every day. There are people amongst us that give everything they have to help those in need. I applaud the efforts of so many to get us through our difficult times.
A very important part of accomplishing all of this is making sure the very people I count on are taken care of. I often find myself asking this question: “what more can I do to make sure my men and women are doing OK?”
We took a serious look at our existing employee wellness program that basically consisted of a comprehensive employee assistance program provided by an outside vendor. I felt we needed something more to provide options to our folks. It was very important to me that we looked at every angle to give the best services. With that in mind, we started our first chaplain program directed toward employee wellness.
Our two chaplains have been welcomed by our agency and offer a unique perspective in dealing with our needs as first responders. Their faith and caring for the men and women at the sheriff’s office has been uplifting, to say the least. We were very lucky to find the two gentlemen serving as our chaplains.
We are also in the process of introducing peer-to-peer services that allow our staff to speak to specially trained fellow employees. This area is always progressing and we have to make employee care a top priority. Our community counts on us during the most stressful of times and we need to be there for them.
As I mentioned before, the mission of our office is a challenging and ever-changing one. We train, change policies and procedures, update tactics, learn new skills and constantly evolve to meet the expectations of the community.
I am humbled to lead a group of fine men and women that serve the residents of Niagara County. I pray every day that our community and members of this office remain safe. I have optimism that we will continue to move forward successfully and be a sign of hope for those in Niagara County.
Please enjoy this holiday season and reflect on what makes you great and what will make you even better moving forward.
