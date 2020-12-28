Air Force on topic at Security and Law Enforcement program

Security and Law Enforcement teachers Amber Croff and Jess Traver recently had the pleasure of welcoming at the Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, Senior Airman Jordan Bovanizer and Master Sergeant Alexander Pacheco from the 914th Air Refueling Wing.
The two service members spent time in the classroom talking to students about opportunities in the Air Force Reserves, including education, travel and retirement. Pacheco addressed the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) test and how the students could improve their scores on the test. He said that the better they do on the test, the more job opportunities that will be available to the candidate.
Bovanizer spoke of the importance of maintaining physical fitness, also known as “condition of employment” and having a professional appearance at all times. He is a graduate from Croff’s class. After graduation he went into the Marines where he was a member of the Infantry Unit. After serving his time he went into the Air Force Reserves.
“I am really happy to be in my hometown of Niagara Falls and serving my community,” he told the class. He is currently a crew chief for the 914th where he services, fuels, inspects and looks for inconsistencies on the aircrafts. “What stuck out to me as a reservist is although certifying the planes is a small part of the mission, it’s still a mission and you are still saving lives and protecting America.”
Croff was happy to invite him back into her classroom. “I am beyond proud of Jordan and all that he has accomplished in his life. I pushed Jordan back in high school to achieve more, I knew how much potential he had and to see him now he proved me correct. Jordan even said part of where he is today is because of me pushing him. I look forward to watching Jordan grow into an even more influential role model for my students as time goes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.