AKRON — As is the case for many American Legion and VFW posts across the country, declining membership was making it difficult for the L.L. Tillman Legion Post 900 to stay open.
Closing wasn’t an option for Commander Marty Smith, however. He had read somewhere about a Legion post that opened a restaurant in an effort to remain solvent, something that is common for Legion posts in the south, and that gave him an idea. He discussed it with the membership and posted an ad online.
Paul Ziolo of Cheektowaga was a corporate chef for Kaleida Health when he read the ad. He had worked for others, but he had never run a restaurant himself. He answered the ad.
It took months of planning, but an agreement was reached and American Legion’s Tillman Restaurant opened its doors to the public in September 2022, serving lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday.
While the restaurant is gaining in popularity, the going was tough until it got a liquor license. That took nine months, according to Ziolo. For most restaurants, beer, wine and liquor sales account for 80% of their business.
Fast forward to the summer of 2023 and Tillman Restaurant has expanded hours, an expanded menu and daily specials involving good food at reasonable prices.
Happy Hour is 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Tuesday bar menu selections include mini and full-size beef on weck, which Ziolo said has become so popular he’s using 100 pounds of beef per week.
Wednesday is Wing Day. Thursday is Taco Thursday. Then there’s seafood Friday — with dishes including fish fry, lobster bisque, langostino scampi and cod baked with crab and Swiss cheese — and prime rib on Saturday evenings. The dessert menu features zucchini bread, chocolate chip cookies, lemon meringue pie, banana cream pie and mini skillet pies, all homemade.
Ziolo, who learned the art of cooking from his Polish grandmother, said his specialty is “everything.”
The Tillman post hall at 9 Eckerson Avenue dates back to the early 1800s. Prior to becoming a Legion hall it was a hotel, a brothel, a saloon and a train station. Now it’s a restaurant, and its profit is what keeps the Legion hall open, so restaurant staffing is minimal. Only a few in addition to Ziolo receive a salary.
“The rest want to support our veterans and the post, so they volunteer to help and won’t take a paycheck,” Ziolo said.
Tillman Restaurant has begun catering and the hall is available to rent for special occasions. In addition, the restaurant is working with Meals on Wheels in the town of Alden, to provide meals to people in need, according to Ziolo.
The chef issued an invitation to members of all American Legion, VFW and Sons of the American Legion posts to show their membership card when they come to eat and receive $2 off their bill.
Reservations are recommended on Friday and Saturday nights. Call 716-812-9758.
