SYRACUSE — The New York Apple Association invited growers to spend a day at the New York State Fair answering questions about apples. Jim Bittner from Bittner Singer Orchards took the opportunity to interact with fair goers on Wednesday.
The questions covered a variety of topics. People were curious about how apple trees are planted today. They wanted to know how those little trees that are tied to wires can yield enough apples. They asked for advice to improve the fruit trees in their backyards. A few wanted to understand common agricultural practices. Some people came over to share their stories working in the industry, on farms, in processing plants, or as drivers.
Most of the questions centered about varieties of apples. According to Bittner, that was educational for both sides.
“People expressed how much they enjoy Crispin apples to eat, Cortland apples to use in baking. They then asked why they couldn’t find them in the grocery store," he said. "Grocery stores have limited space. They only want a certain number of varieties. I recommended they let the grocery stores know they want that variety. In the meantime, they can visit farmers markets to find those specific apples.”
Nathaniel Foster, event manager for the New York Apple Association, was enthusiastic about the farmers in the booth.
“Hearing about the industry from someone in the field, pun intended, has a great impact. It elevates the apple industry and makes people aware of the great New York state products we are promoting.”
If your organization is interested in learning more about this local industry, contact me. Once harvest is over, we can schedule a visit. Email Margo@MarjimManor.com or call 716-778-7001.
