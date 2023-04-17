Middleport Beautification Committee brought the Middleport Easter Egg Hunt back to life on April 8 at Rotary Park.
Every child received an Easter treat bag. Meanwhile, five hundred eggs had been hidden by a few members of the Royalton Hartland High School chapter of National Honor Society. The hunting ground was split into three sections, for three different age groups, and in each section one gold egg, one silver egg and one bronze egg were placed. The hunters who found them received an additional prize. More than 120 children aged 12 or younger participated, according to MBC member Jill Westcott.
MBC is a group of community members working together to increase pride and camaraderie in the community through the aesthetic enhancement of Middleport and organization of community events.
Upcoming events include Canal Clean Sweep from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, and a Community-Wide Cleanup on May 20. Tickets for MBC’s annual Memorial Day Duck Derby fundraiser will be available for purchase later this month through area businesses and committee members.
For more information check out the committee’s Facebook page or send an email to: MBC14105@gmail.com.
