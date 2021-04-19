All Saints parish’s St. Vincent DePaul pantry has been moved to 61 Walnut Street from space on Heritage Court.
Currently, the pantry serves about 350 individuals residing in northern Lockport.
According to pantry president Mike Ulrich, clients may visit twice in a month and may also receive help covering their rent and/or utility payments.
However, the main goal is to provide food and other basics for “the working poor who are on disability or out of work and need extra help with food,” Ulrich said. “We give personal care products, because those items are not available with food stamps, SNAP card or other social services.”
The pantry’s shelves are stocked through donations from the public as well as regular deliveries from the Food Bank of Western New York, a farm in Swormsville (eggs) and Tops (pastries).
Pantry hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“There are three other pantries in town and we all work together to serve the needs of the unfortunate,” Ulrich said. “We ask that (clients) only come to one pantry as there would not be enough for all clients. They are all appreciative and say ‘thank you’ often.”
All Saints St. Vincent DePaul Society was established in 1941 to “seek and find the forgotten.” The society opened a small food pantry in the 1980s. Today, the operation is managed by about 40 volunteers.
