ROCHESTER — Anne McCaffrey, civic leader and changemaker in western New York health care, will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters by Nazareth College during Commencement ceremonies in May. The 1989 Nazareth graduate and current college board of trustees member will also be the Commencement speaker addressing the class of 2023.
McCaffrey was recently named the chief executive officer of People Inc., one of western New York's largest nonprofits with more than 4,000 employees. People Inc. serves more than 12,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families, and older adults throughout western New York and Rochester. She takes over the role on March 20.
McCaffrey is the exiting president and CEO of Eastern Niagara Hospital, where she facilitated restructuring and an agreement with Catholic Health to keep hospital services in eastern Niagara County. The now-under-construction Lockport Memorial Campus of Catholic Health's Mount St. Mary's Hospital is scheduled to open in late summer.
Prior to her tenure with Eastern Niagara Hospital, McCaffrey spent 19 years in various positions at Lake Shore Behavioral Health, now BestSelf Behavioral Health, an outpatient mental health and substance abuse provider in Buffalo. There she led a successful effort to secure funding for the construction and development of Harambee House, Buffalo's first "safe haven" residence for 12 homeless individuals with serious mental illness.
McCaffrey is a past Mayor of Lockport and trustee of Lockport City School District, and a current member of the New York State Legislative Ethics Commission.
McCaffrey received a bachelor's degree in political science with a minor in French from Nazareth and went on to obtain a master's degree in public policy analysis from the University of Rochester, with a concentration in health policy.
She has served on several non-profit boards of directors and is a member of local service clubs including Rotary and Zonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.