American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall recently experienced the diversity of agriculture in Western New York, touring farms in the region with New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher.
Starting in Erie County, Duvall toured the Henry Greenhouse and vegetable farm, stopped at Urban Fruit and Veggies and then visited Kreher’s Egg Farm. During lunch there, the members of the Erie County Farm Bureau Board had an informal discussion.
After touring Niagara Falls, the group had dinner at the Winery at Marjim Manor, where farmers from the state and Niagara and Orleans farm bureau boards discussed the current national issues affecting farms in Western New York. Top of the list was labor issues, specifically concerns restrictions of the H2a program, as well as wage rates, the Farm Bill and environmental issues. Duvall pointed out that these are all concerns he’s heard before. However, more and more farmers are being affected by regulations and laws as labor problems persist. Duvall said he has been talking about the Farm Bill with national legislators and will be taking it to the AFBF board to get lobbying efforts moving forward.
Stops on the second day of Duvall’s tour included Lake Ontario Fruit cold storage facility in Albion, the Big O onion processing plant and CY Farms in Elba, and Lamb’s Dairy Farm in Oakfield. Dinner with the Genesee County Farm Bureau board and the Regional Farm Bureau Committee topped off the day.
“Agriculture across our country is diverse, from grain farms in the Midwest to cattle farming to the specialty crops we have here in New York,” observed Jim Bittner, executive director of the New York Horticulture Society. “We appreciate the time to speak with President Duvall about the issues that are unique to our area, yet have an impact on the national scene.”
