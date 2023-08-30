Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau, visited Western New York recently to tour a few farms and production facilities and touch base with local Farm Bureau officers. Here, from left, are Jennifer Duvall, Zippy Duvall, Patti Fisher, New York Farm Bureau president Dave Fisher, Niagara County Farm Bureau president Kevin Bittner, Orleans County Farm Bureau board member David Bittner and New York Horticulture Society Executive Director Jim Bittner.