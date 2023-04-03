American Red Cross is encouraging healthy blood donors to roll up a sleeve this month to ensure blood is available when people need it.
Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma through April 23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS® T-shirt featuring Snoopy as Joe Cool, while supplies last. Throughout the month of April, all donors are automatically entered in a drawing for a three-day trip for two to Sonoma County, California, home of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy's Home Ice.
in April will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, along with automatic entry in a drawing for a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida.
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
These Red Cross blood drives are upcoming:
— April 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston.
— April 11, 1 to 6 p.m. at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
— April 18, 2 to 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Club, 189 N. Gravel Road, Medina.
— April 19, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lewiston.
— April 22, 8 a.m. to noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 736 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls.
