American Red Cross is encouraging healthy blood donors to roll up a sleeve this month to ensure blood is available when people need it.
Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma during the month of May will receive a $10 e-gift card. Anyone who donates between May 20 and May 31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
These Red Cross blood drives are upcoming:
— May 9, 1 to 6 p.m. at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
— May 10, noon to 5 p.m. at Gratwick Hose fire house, 110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda.
— May 15, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Cristoforo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
— May 16, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Wilson Central School District, 412 Lake St.
— May 22, 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Newfane Community Center, 2737 Transit Road, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lockport Family YMCA, 5033 Snyder Drive.
— May 23, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Youngstown fire hall, 625 3rd St.
— May 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, 505 Cayuga Drive.
• • •
Volunteers to help Red Cross staff the registration / sign-in desk at bloodmobiles, and monitor the hospitality / snack area, are much needed in Niagara County. For more information contact Grace Wach, volunteer recruitment specialist, at 716-345-3549 or grace.wach@redcross.org.
