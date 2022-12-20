Red Cross blood drives
American Red Cross is encouraging healthy blood donors to roll up a sleeve this month to ensure blood is available when people need it.
Anyone who donates by Jan. 2 may receive a new, long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while the supply lasts.
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Through the end of this month, these Red Cross blood drives also are scheduled in Niagara County:
— Wednesday, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga Drive, Lewiston.
— Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company Station 1, 4043 Lake Ave., Lockport.
— Dec. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Youngstown fire hall, 625 3rd St.
— Dec. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.