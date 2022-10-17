MEDINA — A 4-year-old girl who wanted to run a lemonade stand has become the first person to fill a barrel for the Medina Area Association of Churches' 2022 Christmas Barrel program.
Mazie Phillips, daughter of Dennis and Marie Phillips of Albion and granddaughter of Debbie Fuller and Pudgie Bale of Medina, had seen a lemonade stand on YouTube and begged her mom all summer to let her have one. Finally, the family agreed, and Grandma Fuller suggested making it a fundraiser. They posted about it on Pudgies’ Veggies Facebook page, and soon the donations were rolling in.
Mazie set up her lemonade stand at Bale's vegetable stand on North Gravel Road for two hours on Sept. 25. Her mom made real lemonade, which was sold for $1 a glass; Bale donated pumpkins, which went for $5 apiece. By the time the pre-kindergartener closed her stand, she had raised $600.
“When we started setting up in the morning, people were already stopping,” Fuller said.
Mazie "took all the customers’ money and helped people pick out pumpkins,” her mom added.
Together the family decided the proceeds of Mazie's stand should benefit the MAAC Christmas Barrel program. Fuller took Mazie shopping and she picked out a lot of the gifts — sports equipment and ear buds for boys and makeup kits and dolls for girls, in addition to games and books.
Sherry Tuohey, who leads the Christmas Barrel program, was delighted with the family's selection of gifts.
“Teens are the hardest to buy for and we are always short of gifts for that age,” she said. “We also have a need for books for ages 3 to 18.”
Fuller said she hopes other kids will follow Mazie’s lead.
“It’s important kids learn to give back to other people,” she said. “We have an abundance of opportunities given to us, so it is important to share with others.”
• • •
This year the Christmas Barrel program will be rolled out on Nov. 2 when Medina firefighters deliver 40 barrels to host locations within the Medina and Knowlesville ZIP codes. Community members are invited to help fill the barrels with toys, gifts, crafts, games, books, hat, gloves, socks and non-perishable food items.
To qualify for a MAAC Christmas box the applicant must reside in the Medina school district (ZIP codes 14103 and 14479). Eligible individuals are children up to 18 years of age and their parents/guardians, and senior citizens aged 62 and older.
Applications will be accepted during the second and third weeks of November at: St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1355 West Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and Nov. 15; and Calvary Tabernacle Assembly of God, 11031 Maple Ridge Road, from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.
Applicants will need to show proof of household (birth certificates or Social Security cards), proof of residence (utility bill), and one proof of income (Department of Social Services award letter, SSED/SSI/SSP award letter, pay stubs, most recent tax return or SNAP letter).
For more information, call Sherri Tuohey at 585-356-8346 or 585-798-6657 and leave a message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.