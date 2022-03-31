An ardent ambassador for SkillsUSA

Xavier Fitzgibbons is a Wilson High School senior enrolled in the Project Based Engineering program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center. He is also the SkillsUSA president at NCTEC.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA empowers members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. Fitzgibbons is well on his way with that mission, having recently taken first place at the Region 1 SkillsUSA competition in Employment Application Process.
This contest tests students' readiness to apply for employment and their understanding of the process. The competition included completing an application and interviewing with the judges, who had copies of his resume and portfolio to look over during the interview. Fitzgibbons is excited about moving on to the New York State competition this month in Syracuse.
“SkillsUSA has really made me get out of my comfort zone,” Fitzbiggons said. “I am getting more and more comfortable talking to people and expressing myself. I really loved going to Fall Leadership in Albany. I met so many people and it was just a great experience to communicate with so many people from all over the state.”
His Project Based Engineering teacher, Scott Brauer, points to Fitzgibbons' integrity, work ethic, professionalism and self-motivation as why he is viewed as a leader in the classroom as well.
“In my classroom, I not only teach these students skills in machining and engineering, I build leaders. We recently had a tour come in with 15 school administrators and board of education members from Wilson, Niagara Wheatfield, Lewiston-Porter and Orleans/Niagara BOCES. I trusted Xavier to lead the tour and answer any questions about our program and SkillsUSA. He was outstanding,” Brauer said.
Scott Bindemann, NCTEC principal, said he was very proud of Fitzgibbons
“During our facilities tour, Xavier shared information about SkillsUSA. He was articulate and passionate about community initiatives and the opportunities afforded him through SkillsUSA. He was an excellent ambassador,” Bindemann said.
Fitzgibbons said taking a career and technical education class is one of the best things he has ever done and has put him on the pathway to be the first member of his family to go to college.
“This program and SkillsUSA have been amazing learning experiences for me. I really wasn’t sure what I wanted to do as far as a career. I was looking into EMS or Security and Law Enforcement when I toured BOCES," he said. "My uncle took this program and was a member of SkillsUSA years ago and he convinced me to take the Project Based Engineering class. I love the challenge.”
Fitzgibbons will attend Alfred State College of Technology this fall and focus on CNC Manufacturing and Machining — and get his associate's degree in business as well. He'll also play football for the Alfred State Pioneers.
“My ultimate goal is to have my own clothing line," Fitzgibbons said. "I know you can’t go wrong getting skilled trades education. There is always a need for machinists and I will always have those skills. I would encourage anyone to look into taking a class at BOCES and joining SkillsUSA, it really expands your opportunities in life.”
Brauer said “it has been amazing as a teacher to watch Xavier develop his leadership skills. My job is to be his mentor and show him how to learn from his successes and his failures. He learns from everything. He is very special. There is no doubt he will be leading his own design manufacturing company one day. ... I know he will be successful in whatever he chooses to do.”
Lisa Bielmeier is the public relations director for Orleans/Niagara BOCES.
