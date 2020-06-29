Andrews tapped to lead Exley UMC

WILSON — Shelley Andrews is the new pastor at Exley United Methodist Church, 338 Lake St., effective Wednesday July 1.
Andrews is also the pastor at Hartland United Methodist Church, a role she took on in July 2019. She will continue to serve there as well.
Andrews has resided in Wilson most of her life. She owned the Garden Gate florist shop for 21 years.
Andrews recently finished Upper New York Local Pastors Licensing School. Over the past eight years she has taken many Bible study and discipleship classes. She also has participated in and led many worship services at Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center.
All are welcome to worship at Exley and Hartland Methodist churches. Services start at 9 a.m. Sunday at Exley and 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Hartland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.