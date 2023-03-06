Each year, SkillsUSA holds video auditions for those members who are interested in singing the National Anthem at the opening ceremony of the New York State conference. This year, Ryan Butler (Starpoinkt), Emma Corrienti (North Tonawanda) and Cameron Craggs (Lockport), auditioned and were chosen to perform.
Butler, Corrienti and Craggs are animation, film and visual effects students at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
According to their instructor, Jennifer Manning, the chosen students practiced for several weeks prior to their auditions, with support from the entire Film & Visual Effects class.
“I have several performing arts student in my senior class, most of whom had been singing the National Anthem in chorus for years," Manning said. "One day after the Pledge, the entire class just spontaneously broke out in song, with perfect four-part harmony, and sang the entire anthem. It was hilarious and magical, and it became part of the morning routine a regular basis from that point on. When we heard about the anthem competition for SkillsUSA, it was a perfect fit."
The New York State SkillsUSA conference/competition will take place next month in Syracuse.
