NIAGARA FALLS — The 12th annual interfaith community prayer service for mental illness recovery and understanding will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4)at the Levesque Institute for Civic Engagement / First Congregational United Church of Christ, 822 Cleveland Ave.
The service, organized by Community Missions Inc. and hosted by Niagara University, is a part of national Mental Illness Awareness Week. All are welcome. The service will also be available via livestream on Community Missions' Facebook page, www.facebook.com/cmniagara.
The service features readings, prayers, and music offered by representatives of various faith traditions — Native American, Sikh, Jewish, Muslim and Christian — and community members.
“Area leaders from various faith traditions will join to seek guidance and help in replacing misinformation, blame, fear, and prejudice with truth and life, in order to offer hope to those touched by mental illness,” said Rev. Mark Breese, agency minister at Community Missions. “This service is an opportunity for the wonderfully diverse faith community in Niagara County to come together to pray for both the healing of those living with mental illness, and to call for strong unified advocacy and community action to address the unnecessary injustice our neighbors living with mental illness too often face."
According to Community Missions: On an annual basis, one in five adults experience mental illness, and one in every six American youths aged 6 to 17 years experiences a mental health disorder; and while mental illness is a medical condition, affected individuals are often subjected to stigma and discrimination.
For more information contact Breese at 716-285-3403, extension 2259, or mbreese@communitymissions.org.
