The Barge Canal Optimist Club invites local students to participate in the upcoming Optimist International essay and oratorical contests. Both offer the opportunity to compete locally and advance to scholarships awards at the district level. Both are open to students younger than age 19 as of Oct. 1, 2021, who are not enrolled at a post-secondary institution.
• • •
For the essay contest, students are encouraged to contemplate the phrase "How does an Optimistic mindset change my tomorrow?” Essays will be judged based on the theme. Top winners will receive medallions and the winning essays will be sent to the district level where college scholarships are available.
“Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” club chair Lorraine Kibler said. “As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them. This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.”
The deadline for the essay contest is Jan. 25. For more information and an application, email BargeCanalOptimists@gmail.com.
• • •
For the oratorical contest, students interested in speaking their minds are asked to take on the topic “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.”
The club will judge speeches based on content and presentation. Winners will receive medallions and their speeches will be sent to the zone level, and possibly the district level, for the opportunity to win college scholarships. Winners of the district level will be eligible to compete in a regional competition at Saint Louis University in Missouri. Regional winners will compete in the world championship also held at Saint Louis University. Students could possibly win up to $22,500 or more in scholarships.
“As they prepare for their future, many of our local students need experience expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience. The oratorical contest challenges them to do just that and also offers an opportunity for scholarships,” club chair Peggy Allen said. “In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”
The deadline for the oratorical contest is Feb. 21. For more information and an application, email BargeCanalOptimists@gmail.com.
• • •
Barge Canal Optimist Club, founded in 1990, has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for over 20 years and the Optimist Oratorical Contest for seven years. The Optimist Oratorical Contest is one of the organization’s most popular programs, with more than 2,000 clubs participating annually.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with 93,000 adult and youth members in 3,200 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Kids,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than 6 million young people each year.
To learn more about the Barge Canal club, email BargeCanalOptimists@gmail.com or check it out on Facebook.
