Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County will host another Farmers-to-Families food box giveaway at the county fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., on Thursday, beginning at 2 p.m. and continuing until all boxes — now dubbed “meal kits” — have been handed out. All Niagara County residents are eligible to receive a free food box, on a first-come, first-served, one box per household basis.
Each box contains a dairy pack (cheese, butter, liquid eggs), a protein pack (diced chicken, chicken patties), a produce pack (apples, onions, potatoes) and a gallon of milk.
Attendees must enter gate 1, the northernmost entrance on the fairgrounds. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot in line due to high demand for food boxes. Open your vehicle trunk and wear face covering as you approach the designated pickup location.
Due to early voting at the 4-H Training Center, traffic on the fairgrounds may be slower than normal on Thursday, CCE noted.
The giveaway is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Sysco.
