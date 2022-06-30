Appeal 2022 reaches $9.5 million goal  

BUFFALO — Catholic Charities announced on Thursday that Appeal 2022 in support of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith achieved its $9.5 million goal with a total of $9,562,329.69 in cash and pledges.
“Understanding Western New York’s continuing needs, we set an ambitious goal in January and thanks to the generosity and support of our community and the hard work of our dedicated volunteers and staff, I’m thrilled Appeal 2022 has achieved its goal,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, Catholic Charities president and CEO. “Your support ensures that Catholic Charities is a constant beacon of hope season after season across nearly every Western New York community.”
The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services across Western New York, along with several ministries that benefit parishes through the Fund for the Faith. Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities include basic emergency assistance, mental health counseling, workforce training, youth and family support, and in 2021 more than 125,000 individuals, children and families were helped.
“We are proud to end Appeal 2022 just as we started it, invigorated and optimistic in supporting the ongoing need for the critical programs and services Catholic Charities provides,” said Thomas Beecher, Jr., Appeal 2022 co-chair. “On behalf of everybody at Catholic Charities, and most importantly those we serve, I want to thank all who contributed to our success — donors, parishes, businesses, and community partners who generously made sure the annual Appeal reached its goal for the first time since 2018.”
Added co-chair Nancy Nielsen, “I am very grateful for the results we have been able to announce. With continuing challenges likes rising costs for everyone and the deep pain still impacting our neighbors in the city and affecting all of us, there were many reasons to consider this goal impossible.”
For more information about Catholic Charities programs and services, visit ccwny.org.
