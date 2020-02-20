RANSOMVILLE — Immaculate Conception Church, 2671 Townline Road, will host a volunteer training workshop Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., to kick off Appeal 2020 for Catholic Charities in Niagara County and the Fund for the Faith.
In addition, a Hero of Hope Partner award will be given to Sister Beth Brosmer, position director of Niagara Falls-based Heart, Love & Soul.
Members of the Appeal leadership team will present information about Appeal 2020, including what has changed, how to run a successful parish effort, and ideas for gaining new donors and renewing previous donors.
Leaders scheduled to attend the workshop include: Sister Mary McCarrick, OSF, former diocesan director, Catholic Charities; Rick Cronin, Appeal 2020 general chair; Robert Goods, Niagara County district director, Catholic Charities; community volunteers, clergy and lay leaders, as well as Catholic Charities staff.
The funds raised for the Appeal 2020, which carries a goal of $10 million, will help support the 51 programs and services that Catholic Charities offers across dozens of sites, along with a number of programs and ministries that benefit parishes through the Fund for the Faith.
Catholic Charities provides assistance to people of all ages, races, faiths and walks of life. Of the more than 160,000 individuals reached by Catholic Charities last year, the lives of nearly 23,000 were affected in Niagara County.
