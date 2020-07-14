Appleton grower snags an industry '40 Under 40' award

APPLETON — Kevin Bittner from Bittner Singer Orchards is a 2020 recipient of Fruit Grower News' 40 Under 40 Award.
The award recognizes younger adults who are making their marks in the industry and their community. Honorees include growers, extension agents, suppliers and researchers from across the United States.
The Fruit & Vegetable 40 Under 40 Class of 2020, of which Bittner is a member, "represents the future of our industry and this year’s group demonstrates a strong foundation for leadership and innovation,” said Specialty Ag Group Publisher Gerry Bogdon. “In their young careers, these honorees are already making a positive impact that will be felt for generations to come.”
Kevin Bittner is in charge of fruit production at Bittner Singer Orchards, meaning he's in charge of selecting the fruit trees to be planted, the planting systems and care of the trees. He has worked with his father and brother at the business since he graduated from Cornell University in 2004; his degree is in horticulture.
In the years he has been at Bittner Singer Orchards, Bittner has updated many of its methods of planting and pruning. He works with other local producers in education sessions, by sharing equipment and in developing new growing methods.
Bittner is an active member of Barker Lions Club and has served twice as its president. He has been a member of the board of directors of Niagara County Cornell Cooperative Extension, the extension's Lake Ontario Fruit Team Advisory Committee and the New York Apple Association board. He's also active with Farm Bureau at the local, state and national levels, through which he has pursued interests in organic and direct marketing, food safety and farm safety.
Previously Bittner was recognized as a Niagara County Business Leader in the 12 Under 30 program.
