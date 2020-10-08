NIAGARA FALLS — The Aquarium of Niagara revealed its new Shark & Ray Bay exhibit on Thursday.
The interactive touch exhibit features a shallow tropical pool where visitors can interact with sharks, stingrays and other marine invertebrates. The exhibit also includes art and graphics highlighting each species’ role in a healthy ocean ecosystem and the importance of conserving essential coastal habitats such as mangroves and lagoons.
It's the third major project at the aquarium in three years, after the unveiling of Penguin Coast in 2018 and Aliens of the Sea in 2019.
Support for the $1.9 million project was provided by the WNY Regional Economic Development Council, M&T Bank, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, John R. Oishei Foundation, the Margaret L. Wendt Foundation, the City of Niagara Falls and Niagara Aquarium Foundation Board of Trustees.
