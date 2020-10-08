James Neiss/staff photographerThe Aquarium of Niagara officially opened its $1.9 million Shark & Sting Ray Bay exhibit on Thursday. The new exhibit will join the aquarium’s diverse range of more than 120 species, which includes penguins, marine mammals, reptiles and amphibians. Funding for “M&T BANK SHARK & RAY BAY” is provided by presenting sponsor M&T Bank, Empire State Development, Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, John R. Oishei Foundation, the Margaret L. Wendt Foundation, City of Niagara Falls, and Niagara Aquarium Foundation Board of Trustees.