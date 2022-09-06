MEDINA — A man whose son has Lama 2 congenital muscular dystrophy stopped overnight here during his 200-mile bike ride from Syracuse to Tonawanda to raise awareness of the disease.
Anthony Parisi works at Ingram Micro in Williamsville with Shelby resident Wendi Pencille, and when Pencille learned about his bike ride, she arranged to meet up with him in Medina.
Parisi made the journey in honor of his 4-year-old son James, who was diagnosed with Lama 2 congenital muscular dystrophy when he was 5 months old.
“It took a month for my wife Molly and I to get out of shock, and then we made a decision we would do everything we could to make James happy, healthy and strong and to create a community that loves him,” Parisi said.
“When James wants to do something, his father finds a way for him to do it,” Pencille said. “That’s how it was when James wanted to fly a kite.”
The Parisis took their family, which now includes 3-year-old twins Caroline and Lucy, to Olcott, where they found a big field for James to fly his spaceship kite. Dad recorded the scene, with the girls running behind and James crying, “I’m doing it,” as the kite became airborne.
“The family is incredible,” Pencille said. “They have turned their hardship into a quest for all children like James. James was a state spokesperson for MD. Two years ago, his family raised $26,000 for MD.”
Parisi got the idea to ride his bike from Syracuse to Tonawanda, his hometown, because he used to enjoy biking.
“In my 20s I didn’t have a car and used to ride 50 or so miles a day twice a week,” he said. “You get to see the world from a different perspective on a bike.”
Mrs. Parisi dropped her husband off in Syracuse on Sept. 1 and he rode to Savannah the first night. He spent the night in Rochester on Sept. 2 and arrived in Medina shortly before 1 p.m. Sept. 3. He stayed in a donated room at Bent’s Opera House, and had dinner with his wife, who drove in, at Harvest Restaurant.
The bike ride is something Parisi said he has always wanted to do.
“I’m an explorer by heart and I enjoy being by myself,” he said. “And I hope to raise some awareness along the way.”
Supporters have been donating online to a not-for-profit in California called Cure CMD, a global leader in science and research for muscular dystrophy.
“Realistically, James can’t experience things like other kids can, but we want to make them the best experiences we can,” Parisi said.
In Pencille's view, "what Anthony is doing is as much for everybody as it is for James. It’s educating ... people who some day might be in a position to do something or make decisions to benefit the handicapped.”
