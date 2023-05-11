NIAGARA FALLS — Honoring the 55th anniversary of playwright Joseph Kesselring’s passing and memorial in Lewiston, the Western Door Playhouse will host his most popular play, Arsenic and Old Lace, on six dates beginning Friday.
Linda Silvestri stars as serial killer Abby Brewster, Sam Granieri as drunken Dr. Einstein, and Jack Agugliaro as weary Police Lt. Rooney. They are dedicating the performances to Kesselring and to the late Western Door board member Bob Priest.
Lewiston was significant in Kesselring’s life. He resided for many years at Dr. Seymour Scovell’s Old Hill mansion (now Artpark’s grounds) near Scovell’s eccentric granddaughters, the Starkweathers.
The Starkweather sisters served as just part of his inspiration for the Brewster family craziness, along with convicted Connecticut adult-home murderer Amy Archer Gilligan, who died in 1962 in an insane asylum.
Showtimes for Arsenic and Old Lace at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. May 19 and May 20, and 2:30 p.m. May 21.
