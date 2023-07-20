Wilson Lions Club’s second annual Art & Craft Festival will take place July 29 and July 30 on the Wilson Historical Society grounds, 461 Lake St. (Route 425). The theme is “handcrafted,” the vendors are all local, and their wares include photographs, woodworks, cornhole boards, metal works, wreaths, jewelry, embroidered pieces and more.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Admission to the grounds is free. Side features include a food court, a basket raffle inside the Barnum Building, a 50/50 split, the award of two grand prizes valued at $400, and ... a diaper derby.
The diaper derby will be held at 11 a.m. July 29. Babies will compete for cash prizes in two age brackets, 6 to 9 months and 10 to 12 months. Local “celebrity” judges will decide the winners. To register a baby, call Sarah White at 716-867-1840.
A “critter” display will open at 11 a.m. July 30.
For more information, call Vincent Marranca at 716-622-5796.
