Art of Suffrage author talk slated for Friday

This year the nation celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution extending voting rights to all American women. In conjunction, during the ongoing Art of Suffrage exhibition, Kenan Center is hosting two author talks, starting with author Mary Walton at 7 p.m. Friday at the Taylor Theater.
Walton's book, A Woman's Crusade: Alice Paul and the Battle for the Ballot, is a dramatic account of the young firebrand who spearheaded the final campaign in the 72-year struggle for the vote.
The book explores the life of Alice Paul, the leader of the militant wing of the American women's suffrage movement. Years before Gandhi's campaign of nonviolent resistance, and decades before civil rights demonstrations, Paul practiced peaceful civil disobedience in the pursuit of equal rights for women — and eventually succeeded in pressuring President Woodrow Wilson and a reluctant U.S. Congress to pass the 19th Amendment.
A 14-month long ratification campaign teetered on the brink of failure, one state short of the required total of 36, until Paul's National Woman's Party and other suffragists joined forces to break a legislative stalemate in the Tennessee Legislature. The measure was signed into law on Aug. 26, 1920.
Mary Walton, a lifelong journalist, worked at the Philadelphia Inquirer, a short distance from Paul's birthplace in Mt. Laurel, N.J. Like the vast majority of Americans, she had never heard of Paul until an editor suggested the suffrage leader was a worthy subject for a narrative.
"On reading about Alice Paul's campaign for the vote, I realized hers was a powerful story, one that had a beginning, middle and happy ending." Walton said. "You always want a happy ending."
Admission to Walton's author talk is free.
On March 7, the Kenan Center will host a talk by Tina Cassidy, author of Mr. President, How Long Must We Wait? Alice Paul, Woodrow Wilson and the Fight for the Right to Vote.
