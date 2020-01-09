Artifact returned to Seneca Nation of Indians

A pipe tomahawk originally given to the respected Seneca leader and diplomat Cornplanter by President George Washington has been officially returned to the Seneca Nation through a partnership between the New York State Museum and the Seneca Nation.
An announcement was made Thursday at the nation’s Onöhsagwe:de’ Cultural Center, where the pipe tomahawk has been on loan since March.
The 18th century pipe tomahawk was gifted to Cornplanter by President Washington at one of several meetings between the U.S. and Iroquois Confederacy leaders in the years 1792 through 1794. The Cornplanter pipe tomahawk entered the New York State Museum’s collection in 1851 from Seneca diplomat Ely Parker.
Sometime between 1947 and 1950, the object went missing from the museum and for nearly 70 years was in the hands of private collectors. Through an unnamed donor, the pipe tomahawk was returned to the State Museum in June 2018, and was on display there from July through December 2018.
“In Seneca history, Cornplanter stands among our greatest and most respected leaders,” said Seneca Nation President Rickey L. Armstrong Sr. “George Washington originally presented this pipe tomahawk to Cornplanter as a sign of respect, friendship and recognition of our sovereignty. Now, this piece of our great leader’s remarkable legacy can finally — and forever — remain on Seneca land where it belongs.”
Added Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa, “It is our humble honor to return this iconic object to the people of the Seneca Nation. We are pleased to know that Cornplanter’s pipe tomahawk will continue to be displayed publicly at the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum.”
The tomahawk will be on permanent display at the Onöhsagwe:de’ Cultural Center, which opened in 2018 on the Seneca Nation’s Allegany Territory. The center is inspired by Native oral history and hosts a variety of exhibits, collections, artifacts, educational programs and special events. The center is open daily. For information, visit www.senecamuseum.org.
