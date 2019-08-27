Artist Dody Walter marking her 90th birthday with a new exhibit

MIDDLEPORT — "Country Strokes," an exhibit and sale of watercolor and acrylic paintings by Dody Walter, will open Thursday at the Lamplighter Gallery, 16 Main St.
Opening day of the show is Walter's 90th birthday, according to show organizer Niagara Art Trail's Jay Krull.
A reception will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the gallery. Admission is free; light refreshments including birthday cake will be served.
Walter started painting in 1956 and hasn’t stopped since. Her first art class at Barker High School was taught by Joseph Whalen. Self-described as “nothing fancy, just a country girl,” Walter's subject matter includes landscapes, country settings, historic sites, flowers and her personal favorite, snow scenes.
The exhibit will feature a variety of original works for sale as well as prints, greeting cards, and a 2020 wall calendar featuring 13 of Walter’s paintings (one per month plus the cover). Walter will sign calendars for those who wish.
"Country Strokes" will remain on display through Sept. 21. The gallery is open irregular hours, when studio artists are there working and during classes; other hours are by appointment only. Call (716) 957-7778 or the Niagara Art Trail at (716) 609-0433 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.