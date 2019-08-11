Artpark Percussion Garden in bloom again

LEWISTON — The Artpark Percussion Garden blooms every year with new interactive installations, adding a fresh dimension to the scenic area of the park. The latest piece, a sculptural collaboration titled the Artpark Bridges Garden, open at noon today.
The Artpark Bridges Garden is a painted pyramid sculpture that incorporates different types of percussion instruments with a surrounding garden of greenery and flowers. The garden was created in a collaborative effort of participants from the Artpark Bridges community engagement program, including People Inc. and Empower, with artist Brian Nacov and landscape designer Andrew Palinski.
The concept of the piece was born out of a conversation between Artpark and Empower, desiring to give participants of the Artpark Bridges program something they can call their own and serve as a retreat when they visit the park.
“Too often in the contemporary world we forget how we impact one another; it’s important to remember that we are all a part of this world. We all want to be a part of something bigger than ourselves and to create something out of shared experiences,” said Tanis Winslow, director of Visual Arts and Family Programs at Artpark.
The Artpark Bridges Garden is designed by Palinski. The pyramid and its instruments were conceived and installed by Nacov. The mural on the pyramid was designed and painted by artists from the Arts Experience of People Inc. including Jonnathan Mercado, Avery Gill, Royce Walczak, Theresa Woody, Rachel Olszewski, Sarah Schmidt, Keller Vogelsang, Alex May, Mary Ann Gregory and People Inc. staff members Anne Paulk and Justin Leis. Paint was donated by Hyatt’s All Things Creative.
The plants that surround the installation are all native perennials provided by Russell’s Tree and Shrub Farm. The garden is ADA compliant, thanks to granite donated by International Stone Gallery of Lockport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.