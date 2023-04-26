MEDINA — Author’s Note will join nearly 1,000 bookstores across the United States in celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday. Six visiting authors will help owner-operator Julie Berry mark the occasion.
Berry, a New York Times best-selling author, has chosen “A Bookstore is a Garden. Grow Yourself.” as the theme of the day.
Visiting authors will sign copies of their titles, recommend their favorite titles and field questions. The lineup includes:
— Edward Ashton, New York Times best-seller and author of the science fiction titles “Mickey7” and “Antimatter Blues,” on site from 9:30 to 11 a.m. “Mickey7” is being adapted for film in a production releasing next year, “Mickey 17,” starring Robert Pattinson and directed by multiple Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho.
— Kalynn Bayron, New York Times best-seller and writer of stories for young readers, including “The Vanquishers,” “My Dear Henry,” “This Poisoned Heart,” “This Wicked Fate” and “Cinderella is Dead,” on site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bayron also is visiting Medina Junior-Senior High School on Friday.
— Dee Romito, award-winning author of “The Last Plastic Straw: A Plastic Problem and Finding Ways to Fix It” and many other titles for young readers, on site from noon to 2 p.m.
— Peggy Thomas, the author of “Hero for the Hungry: The Life and Work of Norman Borlaug,” on site from 1 to 3 p.m. Her book is an illustrated biography for young readers; Borlaug was a 20th century American agriculture scientist whose innovations in crop varieties founded the Green Revolution.
— Darlene Baker, author of “Going Through the Gears,” on site from 3 to 5 p.m. Baker will discuss her journey from woman trucker to author and how she captured the story in her series of books.
— Randall R. Reese, screenwriter, comedy improv instructor and author of “The Coal Miner’s War,” on site from 3 to 5 p.m. His book is based on the true story of the Ludlow Massacre.
Throughout the day there will be scavenger hunts, activities, games, treats and giveaways.
