MEDINA – Rocketing sales and terrific community response to programs as resulted in expansion of the staff at Author’s Note independent book store.
Owner-operator Julie Berry has announced Jack Masse as events, marketing and special sales coordinator. He is joined by two more new booksellers, Wynter Dumont, a kindergarten teacher from Lockport, and Mindy Hill, an English teacher at Medina High School whose former students include Masse.
Masse is a recent graduate of Niagara University, where he studied communication and media studies. His resume includes stints at Shelridge Country Club and Niagara Falls Medical Center.
Berry recently put a post on her website and in a newsletter saying she was looking for an events, marketing and special sales coordinator.
“I was close to graduation and looking for a job that would be a fit for what I studied for,” Masse said. “I saw Julie’s ad and contacted her.”
The two met and Berry hired him. He started on May 22.
“Our events scheduled is full and we want to do more,” Berry said. “The store has an Author’s Notebox subscription service school librarians use to keep their selections fresh. With all that and other responsibilities, there is a lot of work to be done, and I still need time to write.”
Berry is excited about the popularity of book clubs she started. They have a good turnout every month, she said, and more clubs are on the way.
“I saw the need for a science fiction and fantasy book club,” she said. “Regular book clubs are literary fiction, but we felt there was a readership we could draw together in a science fiction book club.”
Masse will be in charge of that.
The first meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. June 28. The book Masse selected is “Ballad of Perilous Graves,” set in New Orleans, where there are zombies and ghosts. Anyone interested in attending can sign up online (optional).
“We will serve strawberry shortcake for that special night,” Berry said.
Growth at the Author’s Note is evident in the response the store has received from special events.
“For our Educators and Librarians Night, we reviewed 36 books, which staff had read, and people came from as far away as Newark,” Berry said. “We also had Newbery medalist Linda Sue Park here. This is typical of the programming we have, which the community is so excited about.”
