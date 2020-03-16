Avi Israel at this week's Lenten Luncheon lectern

Avi Israel, co-founder and president of Save The Michaels of the World, is the speaker at this week's Community Lenten Luncheon.
The luncheons take place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave.
Israel is a retired electrician turned full-time advocate after the death of his son, Michael, due to opioid addiction. Save the Michaels, which has a Lockport location on Walnut Street, raises awareness of prescription and other drug addictions. The organization's House of Hope supports families during a loved one's journey through addiction and into remission, providing a nurturing and supportive environment to parents, grandparents and spouses.
Community Lenten Luncheons are catered by Molinaro's Ristorante; desserts are provided by members of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. A meal typically includes an entree, salad, vegetable and bread. The cost is $8 per person. The cafeteria line opens about 11:50 a.m. The entree this week is pot roast and potatoes.
Remaining speakers in the 63rd annual series are: Christa Caldwell, March 25; Rev. Gregg Stierheim, founder of Wesley’s Place in the Buffalo Medical Corridor, April 1; and Rev. Steve Hall, April 8.
Community Lenten Luncheons are non-denominational gatherings open to everyone in the community.
