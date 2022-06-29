'Baby Bundle' initiative aimed at new parents in Niagara County

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s P3 Center for Teens, Moms and Kids has been awarded New York State grant funding to provide “Baby Bundle” new parent kits to families in Niagara County after the birth of a child.
The initiative will run through Dec. 31 and provides parents of newborns with accurate and up-to-date educational resources, guidance and information needed to ease anxieties and provide the support needed for their child to thrive.
“Baby Bundle is a way to give back to our local community, Niagara County, and the next generation,” said Allyson Alverson, P3 community health worker.
P3 plans on distributing 300 kits to parents throughout the county. Each kit will contain: three board books, two of which are in English and Spanish; two parenting books on child illnesses and childhood development from conception to 5 years old; pamphlets on children’s dentistry, the ABCs of safe sleep, eWIC, and the Children’s Hearing Test; information on New York State Early Childhood services; and a local resource guide. The materials come in a large zippered tote that is the recipient's to keep.
To obtain a Baby Bundle, parents must schedule a home visit with a P3 staff member, who will further explain the contents and arrange a follow-up phone call one week after the home visit. Parents who participate in the program and complete the two-step process will be entered to win a children's tricycle.
For more information on Baby Bundles or to schedule a home visit, send an email to Allyson.Alverson@nfmmc.org.
