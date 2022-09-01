Keeping baby safe and well is the number one goal as a parent, so it goes without saying that every precaution is taken when creating a safe environment for baby. The fact is, most injuries can be prevented. Choosing the right baby products for your family can be overwhelming, but safety should never be compromised.
September Is Baby Safety Month, and in observance the Niagara County Department of Health has joined the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) of Mount Laurel, N.J., in an awareness campaign to alert parents and caregivers on the importance of properly choosing and using the best products according to a child’s age and developmental stage as outlined by the manufacturer.
Baby Safety Month is a month-long awareness campaign via www.babysafetymonth.org, a website dedicated to baby safety education. Through this portal, parents and caregivers can learn how to create the safest environment for their children and the safety concerns associated with leaving children unattended or not properly using juvenile products as intended.
“At the Niagara County Department of Health, child safety is a top priority. By joining this campaign, we are educating the public while keeping infants and toddlers out of harm’s way,” said Daniel Stapleton, public health director. “Knowing how important it is to use juvenile products properly can be lifesaving.”
Whether it's in the home or on the go, the health department and JPMA urge parents to follow these guidelines to keep baby safe:
— Direct supervision is a sure-fire way to prevent injury. Watch, listen and stay near your child.
— Choose and use age and developmentally appropriate products.
— Read and follow all manufacturer’s instructions, recommendations for use and warning labels.
— Register your products and establish a direct line of communication with the manufacturer.
— Frequently inspect products for missing hardware, loose threads, screws and strings, holes and tears.
— Monitor your child’s growth and development and discontinue product use when needed.
