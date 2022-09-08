WILSON — The Wilson Star Search is back in Calvin E. Krueger Park after a two-year Covid pause. The next open stargazing event, with good telescopes and low light pollution, is scheduled for 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Calvin E. Krueger Park.
The star search is organized by local astronomer Steve Smith. He and fellow members of the Buffalo Astronomical Association have been getting together once a month in Wilson since May to study the night sky, and assist any interested novice who shows up at the park wanting to see it too.
At their August gathering, Wilson star searchers spotted the Perseid meteor shower.
“I love getting back to doing this,” said Smith. “I love making a show of this, and showing off the beauty of the night sky, and not just dry facts.”
On Saturday, there should be a few interesting sightings, particularly Jupiter and Saturn.
“The planets are in their own orbit,” said Smith. “A lot of people like to compare it with different seasons, but it doesn’t work that way because they’re on their own orbits and rotation patterns, so it’s different every year, and we never know what planets we’ll get to look at. But they’re always the showpiece.”
Several globular clusters, double stars and open clusters will be visible as well. Smith said the double star Alberio in particular will be visible, in the constellation Cygnus, as well as the open cluster NGC-457 in the constellation Cassiopeia.
Smith is bringing his own 12-inch reflecting telescope to the Saturday gathering, and other astronomers will bring their own telescopes as well. Attendees are encouraged to look at the different objects from the different equipment to see them in different ways.
“I tell people ‘Look at this object in mine, and now go look at the same object in this other scope, because it’s different and it won’t look the same.’ You get to look through thousands of dollars worth of different kinds of equipment here,” Smith said.
He also will have green laser pointers to help direct attention, but cautioned that it’s illegal to point them at aircraft.
Wilson is an ideal location for stargazing due to low light pollution, according to Smith.
“It’s fairly dark at Krueger Park at night. The village is nice enough to shut off some of their lights on their buildings to make it even darker,” he said. “It’s as good as a spot that you’re going to get in Western New York.”
Current weather projections say that the sky should be clear enough on Saturday, and there’s little risk of rain. Since Krueger Park is close to Lake Ontario, stargazers should dress for cooler temperatures, Smith advised.
