The Barge Canal Optimist Club of Lockport donated proceeds from the 23rd annual Tee Off Against Breast Cancer: “For the Love of Clara” golf tournament to the Breast Cancer Network of WNY and the club's youth program fund.
The tournament, spearheaded by club member Clara Tilney, now deceased, has been making others aware of the fight against cancer and raising money for cancer research. It also supports continuation of BCOC programs for youths in the community.
The Breast Cancer Network of WNY was once again chosen as a beneficiary because of its mission to support, educate and advocate for individuals with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and family and friend co-survivors, according to tourney chair Audrey Jex.
"From diagnosis through survivorship, the Breast Cancer Network of Western New York is committed to helping those in the .... area affected by breast cancer. They aspire to educate and support the breast cancer community through dedication to prevention, wellness, survivorship and cure. All funding remains local; 100% of our donation remains in Western New York," Jex said.
The 2022 tourney was the club's most successful one in many years, Jex added.
“As the Barge Canal Optimist Club members continue to fight this fight, we can not thank the community enough for their support. ... Our sponsors, donors, golfers and basket raffle participants were very generous, which allowed us to make a considerable donation.”
For more information about the club email BargeCanalOptimists@gmail or check it out on Facebook.
