The Barge Canal Optimist Club of Lockport installed its 2022-2023 officers and board of directors recently at the Fieldstone Restaurant. Five new members were also inducted into the club. Gail Curtis, dinner chair, served as the emcee, adding her own special flair to the gathering.
Club officers for the year, which runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, are: Laurie Ferris, president; Pauline Leacock and Becky Wilson, vice presidents; Joan Pickles, treasurer; and Gail Curtis, secretary. Directors are Audrey Jex, Lorraine Kibler, Carol Nemec, Patti Jo Sturak, Meg Wager and Holly Yourdon.
Officers and directors were installed by OI Foundation Board Member Teri Davis, who challenged them to provide the leadership, inspiration, recognition and initiative necessary to elevate and maintain the Barge Canal Optimist Club in its proper position in community affairs, and to achieve a level of administrative efficiency and effectiveness that will reward the club with recognition throughout the local community and the district.
“I am looking forward to, once again, serving as the leader of such a dedicated group of individuals in the coming year,” President Ferris said. “I am proud of the work we do for the children and our community. I know it will be a successful year for the club and the community, we are truly stronger together.”
2021-2022 co-presidents Peggy Allen and Audrey Jex presented the 2022 Rising Star Award to Wendy Milliman.
“Wendy is a shining example of a rising star within our club,” Jex said. “She has taken on the duties of sergeant at arms, chaired our Savers fundraiser, organized club socials, sponsored a new member and shares her love of trivia with the club.”
The President’s Citation went to Ferris for her efforts to strengthen the club and for her being an inspiration to other club members.
Vice President Leacock welcomed new members Connie Dove, Dawn Keough, Diane McFarland, Diane Stauder and Renee Zapp, and challenged them to live by the spirit of the Optimist Creed and give of their time and talents to better the Lockport community.
Barge Canal Optimist Club has been serving the Lockport community for almost 30 years. Members of BCOC strive to maintain an upbeat attitude and help empower young people to be the best they can be.
Women who want to learn more about the club are encouraged to check it out on Facebook or email BargeCanalOptimists@gmail.com.
