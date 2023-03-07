Benjamin Preisch is the winner of the Barge Canal Optimist Club of Lockport’s 2023 oratorical contest. His speech was based on the theme “Discovering the Optimism Within Me.”
Preisch was awarded a medal and a certificate, and he advanced to the New York New England District competition where there's a chance to win a $2,500, $1,500 or $1,000 scholarship. The district winner advances to the Optimist International Regional /World Championship where there's a chance to win an additional $5,000 or up to $15,000 scholarship.
“Benjamin did a wonderful job presenting his speech about surrounding himself with people who are positive and excited about taking steps to achieve their goals,” club president Laurie Ferris said. “Benjamin stated that “Personally, I use positive self-talk and imagery, especially when preparing for a big game or test. I imagine myself succeeding in every way possible. By envisioning my success, the idea of failure begins to leave my mind.'”
“The members of our Optimist Club have no doubt that Benjamin has a bright future ahead of himself and wish him all the best as he moves on in the competition,” Oratorical Contest chair Peggy Allen said.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with 80,000 adult and youth members in 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and throughout the world.
Barge Canal Optimist Club sponsors numerous programs and service projects throughout the Lockport community that are dedicated to bringing out the best in kids. To learn more about the club, send an email to BargeCanalOptimists@gmail.com or visit the club's Facebook page.
