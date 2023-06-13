BARKER — Alumni, graduating seniors and their guests packed the Barker fire hall for the 110th Barker Central School Alumni Reunion on June 10.
Doug Capell, class of 1972, chair of the board of directors, opened the evening with a business meeting in which new officers were elected for the coming year. The new officers are: Amanda Austin Allen, class of 2013, president; Marcia Rose Frost, class of 1972, secretary; John Sweeney Jr., class of 1978, treasurer; J. Andrew Ross, class of 1967, assistant treasurer; Patrick Kennedy, class of 1960, financial adviser; and Amy Coates Dewart, class of 1982, alumni coordinator.
Elected to the board of directors were: Capell as chairman, Christine Frost Diez (class of 1981), John Sweeney Jr. (class of 1978) and Judith McEntree Smith (class of 1970) for a term ending in 2023; Sue Harrison Capell (class of 1975), Douglas Capell and Cheri Devereaux (class of 1994) for a term ending in 2024; and Marcia Rose Frost, Rose Gurman Doty (class of 1980) and Matthew Costello (class of 1962) for a term ending in 2025.
The first alumni celebration was in 1913, with eight high school graduates. Each year the reunion highlights every 10th year as honor years. Alumni Association president Amanda Austin Allen recapped the years.
In 1923, there were nine graduates, none surviving today; in 1933, there were 22 graduates, none surviving today; 1943 had 50 graduates and four survive; 1953 had 49 graduates and four were present at the reunion; 1963 had 58 graduates, with 15 in attendance; 1973 had 86 graduates and 23 were present; 1983 had 92 graduates and 10 were present; 1993 had 63 graduates, with one in attendance; 2003 had 92 graduates and none were present; 2013 had 79 graduates and two attended.
The class of 2023 has 45 graduates and 32 attended the banquet.
Three graduates who were introduced were Herbert Loesch of Barker, class of 1946; James Haight of Newfane, class of 1950; and Allan Kropf of Medina, class of 1951. Each was the only member of his class in attendance.
Loesch said he tries to make all the reunions.
“You get to see people you wouldn’t usually see, but a lot of them aren’t around anymore,” he said.
Haight said he attends to meet old friends, although not many of his classmates are still around.
“We lost three in our class last year,” he said.
Kropf doesn’t think he has missed a reunion, except for the three years he was in the Army. It’s one event he looks forward to every year, he said.
Amy Coates Dewart, class of 1982, shared the story of history teacher Marian Pike, who taught from 1944 to 1973. She had a little skunk on her desk named “Stinky,” and when a student misbehaved, the skunk was put on their desk until they placed a penny in a jar on her desk. At the end of the year, the money in the jar was donated to a good cause.
Dewart said the alumni association is keeping the skunk tradition alive and produced a stuffed skunk, which was passed around the room to anyone who could answer a trivia question about Barker Central School. In the end, the skunk was given to Herbert Loesch, as the oldest graduate present. He will return it next year to be given to the next qualifying graduate.
A highlight of the evening is always the awarding of scholarships. John Sweeney Jr. reminded the alumni that each one, regardless of the year they graduated, is eligible for up to four scholarships. This year, 14 seniors and 10 alumni applied for scholarships, and $17,000 in scholarship money was awarded. Each year the number and amount depend upon donations, Sweeney said.
Lilly Monthony received the Gerald Blow Valedictorian Plaque and the Citizenship Award in honor of Milford H. Pratt. The Elizabeth Spafford Trinder Salutatorian Award and Class President Award went to Catherine Mallon. The Americanism Award established by Herbert W. Carr American Legion Post went to Abigail Heideman.
