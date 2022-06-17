BARKER — The 109th annual Barker Alumni Association banquet took place June 11th at the Barker fire hall.
Highlights of the evening included the election of association officers, introduction of class members and the attendance of a foreign exchange student from Finland.
After a welcome by association president Eliza Dewart Fiacchi (class of 2012), Barbara Porter Condit (class of 1972) gave the invocation.
A business meeting followed dinner, during which officers elected for 2022-23 were: Douglas Capell (class of 1972), chairman of the board of directors; Amanda Austin Allen (class of 2013), president; Marcia Rose Frost (class of 1972), secretary; John Sweeney Jr. (class of 1978), treasurer; J. Andrew Rose (class of 1967), assistant treasurer; Patrick Kennedy (class of 1960), financial adviser; and Amy Coats Dewart (class of 1982), alumni coordinator.
• • •
John Sweeney Jr. announced the winners of 2022 scholarships given by the association. Fifteen current students at Barker Central School and eight alumni applied. Sixteen $1,000 scholarships were awarded.
“We feel this is a very significant amount for an organization of this size, and is truly something which is a real source of pride,” Sweeney said.
The number and amount of awards depends on the amount of money received from contributions and endowment fund interest.
To apply for a scholarship, seniors must complete an application and write an essay on “How My High School Education Has Prepared Me for Contributing to the Alumni Association and My Community.”
All senior applicants must attend the banquet, and alumni applicants must pay association dues and attend the banquet, unless they show a legitimate reason why they cannot attend.
All BCS alumni, no matter what year they graduated from, are eligible for up to four scholarships, inclusive of scholarships received as a high school senior.
The 2022 scholarship winners are Zachary Hill, Kaitlyn Goodwin, Jaret Black, Alexander DerSarkissian, Elizabeth Hopkins, Cameron Kiner, Genevieve Harris, Nathan Meza Ray, Ariana Peace, Corey Sanchez, Lena Fazzolari, Kylie Annable, Matthew Stevener, Chloe Lee, Grace Harris and Jessica Haseley.
The association also awarded: the Gerald Blow Valedictorian Plaque and $100 to Zachary Hill; the Citizenship Award and $100 to Cameron Kiner; the Elizabeth Spafford Trinder Saluatorian Award and $100 to Kaitlyn Goodwin; the Class President Award and $100 to Cameron Kiner; and the Americanism Award and $100 to Emma McGrath.
• • •
A tradition at the Alumni Banquet is introduction of "honor" classes, beginning with 1912. This year's honorees included the classes of 1972 and 2022.
Of the 58 members of the class of 2022, 28 attended the banquet. It was noted that many of the seniors are second-, third- or fourth-generation (soon to be) graduates of Barker Central School.
Herbert Loesch of Barker, a 1946 BCS graduate, was the oldest alumnus in attendance.
A special guest in attendance was Antii Kivalo, a foreign exchange student from Finland in 1991-92 who spent the school year living with Doug and Sue Capell.
“He’s our son,” Sue said as she and Doug hugged Kivalo while a photo was snapped.
Kivalo said he previously visited Barker in 2002.
The evening concluded with a memorial to deceased classmates and singing of Barker’s Alma Mater.
