BARKER — Graduates of Barker Central School and their guests attended the 108th Alumni Association reunion banquet Saturday night at the Barker fire hall.
Matthew Sweeney, 2010 graduate, Alumni Association president and now a BCS teacher, welcomed the attendees.
“We all share a common bond,” he said. “We are all graduates from BCS.”
According to Sweeney, the BCS class of 2021 is composed of 63 students. Many of them are children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren of Barker graduates, including Lena Ann Fazzolari, whose great-grandfather graduated in 1921.
Herb Loesch of Barker, 92, was introduced as the oldest member in attendance. He said he has tried every year not to miss the banquet.
“I come because I see so many people I know,” he said.
Each honor class was acknowledged, back to 1920-21. No one is still living from the classes of 1920-21, 1930-31 or 1941. Four are still living from the class of 1940.
Members of the classes of 1970-71 received gold diplomas in honor of their 50th year since graduating.
Because the reunion banquet was canceled last year due to Covid, graduates whose honor years would have been celebrated in 2020 were also recognized.
• • •
Each year, the Alumni Association awards dozens of scholarships to graduating seniors and alumni. Sweeney said it doesn’t matter how long ago one graduated, they can still apply for a scholarship.
In addition to a handful of small awards, 17 $1,000 scholarships were awarded this year. Those awards are:
— The McAdam Family Scholarship, to Elinor Voss and Ella Gooding.
— The Roger P. Harrison Scholar-Athlete Scholarship, to Sydnie Luckman and Chloe Lee.
— A scholarship in memory of Herbert F. Ludwig, to Joseph Cantella and Carla Stoloski.
— A scholarship in memory of Milford and Mary Pratt, to Maria Cabrera and Lisbet Lopez Paz.
— An endowment fund scholarship in memory of Cal Melick, class of 1965, to Jessaynn Coen, Thomas Jowdy, William Goodlander and Nathaniel Heidemann.
— A thank-you scholarship, funded from interest on the endowment fund and awarded in the name of Sheila Stroyan Streimer, class of 1971, to Lena Fazzolari.
— A scholarship awarded in the names of Nancy and Dick Corwin, to Rachel Haseley.
— A scholarship in the name of Cheryl Nichols Reed, to Natalie Bruning.
— Scholarships in memory of Marion S. Pike, to Jessica Haseley and Wesley Harris. Pike, a retired history teacher in the district, was an honorary member of Barker Alumni Association who dedicated her post-retirement time to updating addresses and collecting information on graduates. Pike also co-authored a book about BCS, "The Splendid Edifice on University Hill."
• • •
During the banquet, Amy Dewart was introduced as the new alumni coordinator of the Barker Alumni Association.
“This will be my first year in charge,” she said. “We didn’t know if we’d be able to have a banquet this year because of the Covid restrictions. In 2022, let’s have the biggest gathering ever.”
Even though the 2020 reunion banquet was canceled, scholarships were awarded to more than two dozen graduates and seven post graduates.
Guests who attended the 2021 reunion came from across Western New York and from Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Utah.
The Barker Alumni Association was started by the Class of 1912 and C. Stanley Coleman, president of the class. According to its website, the association currently has about 4,000 members.
Every BCS graduate is eligible to attend the reunion banquet. Each year the 10-year classes are honored, along with all members of the current senior class.
Barker Alumni Association officers elected for 2021-22 were: Douglas Capell (1972), chairman of the board of directors; Eliza Dewart Fiacchi (2012), president; Marcia Rose Frost (1972), secretary; John Sweeney Jr. (1978), treasurer; J. Andrew Rose (1967), assistant treasurer; Patrick Kennedy (1960), financial adviser; and Amy Coates Dewart (1982), alumni coordinator.
The board of directors includes Douglas Capell and: one-year directors Marcia Rose Frost, Rose Gurman Doty (1980) and Matthew Costello (1962); two-year directors Christine Frost Diez (1981), John Sweeney Jr. and Judith McEntee Smith (1970); and three-year directors Sue Harrison Capell (1975), Douglas Capell (1972) and Cheri Devereaux (1994).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.