Barker Central School Alumni Association awards scholarships

For 108 consecutive years, the Barker Central School Alumni Association has held an annual reunion to welcome the graduating senior class and to celebrate ties with BCS. The banquet provides the Alumni Association with a venue to present scholarships and other awards.
This year, the awards were hand-delivered in many cases. Based on merit and need, 15 scholarships were awarded.
Peter Ian James DiLorenzo was presented with the Gerald Blow Valedictorian award, the Class President Award, and the Citizenship Award, as well as a McAdam Family Scholarship. Brianna Bachman received the Elizabeth Spafford Trinder Memorial Salutatorian Award. The American Legion Americanism Award was presented to Kylie Annable, who also received a Roger P. Harrison Scholar-Athlete Scholarship.
Jacob Harris also received a Roger P. Harrison Scholar-Athlete Scholarship. Nate Alt received the Professor L. Maraviglia/Walter Purhamus Resident Center Scholarship. A scholarship in memory of Herbert F. Ludwig was given to Kaitlyn Dauphinee. Serena Harris received a scholarship in memory of Marion S. Pike. A scholarship in memory of Rodney Bunting and Priscilla Wolff was presented to Wes Harris. Christian McGee received an Endowment Fund Scholarship in memory of Louah Bradley Lewis Class Of 1948. A scholarship in memory of Peter Komarowski was given to Jon Pestinger.
Scholarships were also presented to alumni who are continuing their studies. Emily Annable and Lydia Dewart each received scholarships in memory of Milford and Mary Pratt. Sara Gendrue and Jessica Haseley received scholarships in memory of Marion S. Pike. An Endowment Fund Scholarship in memory of Cal Melick, Class Of 1965 was presented to Natalie Menz. Grace Harris received the LaValley Scholarship. The BCS Alumni Association would like to wish the 2020 Senior class the best for their futures.
